Edmonton-Mill Woods October 19 2019 8:26pm 01:54 Edmonton Mill Woods Campaign It’s the last couple of days before the federal election. In the Edmonton Mill Woods riding candidates made a last minute push for votes. Sarah Komadina has more. Last-minute campaign efforts underway in Edmonton Mill Woods <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6055963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6055963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?