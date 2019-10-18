Global News Morning Edmonton October 18 2019 7:49am 01:01 Spruce Grove Tri Leisure Centre Evacuated RCMP said Spruce Grove’s Tri Leisure Centre was evacuated after there was an unspecified threat. Spruce Grove Tri Leisure Centre evacuated due to ‘unspecified threat’: RCMP <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6048610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6048610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?