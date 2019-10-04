Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 4 2019 5:48pm 02:02 4 teens arrested in relation to murder of Brampton man As Catherine McDonald reports, Glensbert Oliver was trying to stop a suspect from breaking into a car on his driveway when police say a 16-year-old stabbed him to death. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5993222/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5993222/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?