Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 24 2019 8:23pm 01:48 Injunction granted against Alberta's turn-off-the-taps legislation Alberta will not be turning off the taps any time soon. A federal court granted an injunction against the controversial piece of legislation. Tom Vernon has the reaction.