Canada September 23 2019 5:19pm 01:29 2 companies hired by N.S. government to help with collapsed crane The Transportation Department has announced it is hiring two companies to move forward with work to bring down the collapsed crane on South Park Street. Alicia Draus has more. N.S. government hires 2 companies to help remove collapsed construction crane <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5941651/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5941651/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?