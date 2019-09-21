Focus Ontario: The Green View

On this week’s Focus Ontario, a bombshell drops on the federal Liberal campaign with the emergence of racist photos featuring Justin Trudeau. We’re taking a closer look at his apologies, the damage done and how voters are reacting. The leader of the Ontario Green party drops by with his take on Trudeau and the federal campaign. Also, the first confirmed case of vaping-related lung illness is diagnosed right here in Ontario — the Health Minister talks about the Queen’s park action plan.