Canada September 19 2019 11:02am 03:41 Ontario teen diagnosed with vaping-related illness Robert Schwartz from the University of Toronto talks about the dangers of vaping in light of the first confirmed case of vaping-related illness in Canada <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5923813/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5923813/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?