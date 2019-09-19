Entertainment September 19 2019 10:59am 04:01 Flaming up the grill in support of Prostate Cancer Canada Billy Baldwin and Michael Clive grill up some burgers ahead of the Celebrity Battle of the BBQ, which is set to kick off this weekend <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5923788/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5923788/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?