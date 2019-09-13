Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 13 2019 9:23pm 01:55 24-hour noise expected as Valley Line LRT bridge crews scramble to beat winter weather Starting next week, work on a portion of the Valley Line LRT will ramp up to 24 hours a day. Vinesh Pratap reports. 24-hour noise expected as Valley Line LRT bridge crews race to beat winter weather <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5902281/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5902281/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?