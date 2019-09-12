Traffic September 12 2019 5:58pm 00:46 2 injured in car crash, OPP investigating County Road 56 between 5th Sideroad and Highway 89 is closed for the next few hours due to a two-vehicle collision. OPP investigate two-vehicle crash on County Road 56, one sent to Toronto area hospital <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5896314/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5896314/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?