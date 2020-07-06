Ontario announces plans to build housing adjacent to transit stations
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) Kinga Surma said on Monday that the province was looking at building transit-oriented communities, and would be introducing legislation that would enable “mixed-use communities. Surma said instead of building an “isolated” transit station, it would be integrated into a transit-oriented community, which would include affordable housing, daycares and recreational spaces.