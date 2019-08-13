Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 13 2019 6:16pm 02:07 Justin Trudeau, John Tory meet to discuss gun violence Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory met at City Hall today to discuss a number of municipal issues including the ongoing gun violence in Toronto. Travis Dhanraj reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5761928/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5761928/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?