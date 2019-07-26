Crime July 26 2019 9:02am 01:20 Man taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot in Scarborough Video of the scene of the shooting on McCowan Road that left one man with serious injuries. Matthew Bingley reports. Man taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot in Scarborough <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5687474/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5687474/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?