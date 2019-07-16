Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 16 2019 6:19pm 02:24 Jewish federal election candidate seeks to change date The federal election date is on October 21, but a Conservative Party of Canada candidate is pushing to have it changed. Caryn Lieberman explains why. Toronto candidate seeks federal election date change due to Jewish holiday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5502181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5502181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?