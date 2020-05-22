Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 22 2020 6:19pm 02:26 United States-Canada border closure keeping loved ones apart The ban on non-essential travel has not only impacted those travelling for leisure. As Shallima Maharaj explains, it has separated loved ones and there is no end in sight. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6976864/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6976864/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?