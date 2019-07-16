DVD Rentals. Kelowna July 16 2019 3:51pm 01:11 Leo Bartels on Films After 15 years, Leo Bartels, the owner of Leo’s Videos, has finally decided to put his store up for sale. Leo’s is the last remaining DVD rental store in Kelowna. Kelowna’s last video store for sale, says owner <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5501386/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5501386/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?