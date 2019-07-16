Global News at Noon Toronto
July 16 2019 12:28pm
02:30

Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp on Gardiner Expressway closed for 2 months

The Yonge-Bay-York exit on the Gardiner Expressway is now closed until Sept. 16 to rehabilitate its infrastructure. Priya Sam has more on the details.

