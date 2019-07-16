Global News at Noon Toronto July 16 2019 12:28pm 02:30 Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp on Gardiner Expressway closed for 2 months The Yonge-Bay-York exit on the Gardiner Expressway is now closed until Sept. 16 to rehabilitate its infrastructure. Priya Sam has more on the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5500298/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5500298/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?