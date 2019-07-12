Menu
July 12, 2019
Our YEG At Night’s 2019 Best of Summer in Edmonton list
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 13 2019 8:57pm
03:35
Weather: Jul 13
Global Edmonton’s weather forecast for Sat, Jul 13.
Weather: Jul 6
04:05
Weather: Jul 7
03:43
Weather: Jun 29
03:55
Weather: Jun 22
03:14
Weather: Jun 8
03:23
Weather: Jun 30
03:30
Weather: Jun 23
03:34
01:21
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Family searching for bone marrow donor
02:11
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
More towers
00:38
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
FC Edmonton hope to keep winning streak going
01:38
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: July 12
03:22
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: July 12
01:52
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton initiative makes throwing a community get-together easier
02:11
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Vandalism poses challenges for Edmonton
01:49
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spends Friday in Edmonton
01:58
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Man found dead in Strathcona County was victim of homicide: RCMP
13:43
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: July 12
01:43
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton’s Melisizwe Brothers take time to give back to young artists this summer
02:55
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: July 11
01:09
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton soldiers depart for Latvia on Thursday
02:34
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
New research looks at how concussions can impact teens’ ability to rest
03:52
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Health Matters: July 11
01:36
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton’s wet weather holds up pothole repairs
01:58
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton entrepreneurs offer praise and frustration as they seek business classification rule changes
01:46
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
New concerns raised about spending at Edmonton City Hall
01:27
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Investigation into Alberta-B.C. drug trafficking network ends in $1M bust
03:10
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Concerns raised about intersection near Wetaskiwin
15:48
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: July 11
01:51
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton family makes golf a true team sport
03:20
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton weather forecast: July 10
02:06
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
SafeCityYEG app sparks questions about accuracy
02:12
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
New menus welcome customers with swallowing issues
12:36
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: July 10
01:35
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Vape businesses say Edmonton police misinterpreting laws
03:08
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: July 9
02:43
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta boy requires germ-free environment because of rare disorder
01:37
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
City of Edmonton looking to cutting-edge technology for snow removal
