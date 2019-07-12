18th Hole
July 12 2019 7:30pm
02:30

The Reluctant Golfer Episode 4

This week in Episode 4, Travis Lowe joins former Global Okanagan weatherman Mike Roberts for one of the toughest holes in the Okanagan. The 18th at the Okanagan Golf Club’s Quail course.

