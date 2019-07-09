Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 9 2019 6:12pm 02:11 Hamilton police investigating suspicious death after woman was killed in overnight fire As Catherine McDonald reports, police say a tenant who lived in an upstairs unit was arrested and released but has not been charged. Woman, 2 dogs dead after ‘suspicious’ fire at Beach Road residence: Hamilton police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5477161/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5477161/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?