Sports July 2 2019 6:16pm 02:43 Nova Scotia man's dying wish to see Toronto Blue Jays granted A terminally ill Nova Scotia man has been granted his wish. Glen McGean has been given a chance to see his beloved Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox. Shallima Maharaj reports.