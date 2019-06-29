Canada June 29 2019 4:30pm 00:56 Teen sings O Canada in Cree before Toronto Blue Jays game Kiya Bruno sang O Canada in Cree before the Toronto Blue Jays game on Saturday, marking the first time the national anthem has been sung in Cree at Rogers Centre. Teen sings O Canada in Cree before Jays game <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5446632/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5446632/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?