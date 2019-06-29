Teen to sing O Canada in Cree before Jays game

TORONTO – Kiya Bruno will sing O Canada in Cree before the Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals this afternoon at Rogers Centre.

The 13-year-old from Samson Cree Nation in northern Alberta is singing as part of the Blue Jays’ celebration of National Indigenous People’s Day.

It’s the first time the national anthem has been sung in Cree at Rogers Centre.

Olivia Tookate, a 16-year-old from Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario will be throwing out the first pitch.