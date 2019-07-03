Alberta teen honoured to sing ‘O Canada’ in Cree before Blue Jays game

An Alberta teen who sang the national anthem in both English and Cree before the Toronto Blue Jays game over the weekend said the entire experience was a privilege.

“It’s an honour to be singing at such an historic event, especially singing it bilingually. I sang it half in Cree and half in English,” 13-year-old Kiya Bruno said Wednesday. Bruno is a Grade 8 student originally from the Samson Cree Nation in northern Alberta.

On Saturday afternoon, Bruno sang O Canada in front of thousands of baseball fans at Rogers Centre as part of the Blue Jays’ celebration of National Indigenous People’s Day.

It was the first time the national anthem was sung in Cree at Rogers Centre.

Bruno said she auditioned as part of a national casting call. She said she submitted a video of herself singing the anthem in Cree.

“I didn’t think I was going to get the part but I ended up getting the part and I was really excited and happy.”

Bruno said the whirlwind hasn’t totally sunk in yet.

“My whole family was happy for me… I was really excited, especially because I am one of the first Indigenous people to be singing in Cree, especially at an event this big,” she said.

“It was 20,000 people. We got an overview of the stadium. I got a small tour. I was really excited and nervous at first just because it’s a bigger stadium than I usually sing at.”

Bruno said she learned the song in Cree, and a few other tunes, from her mother and grandmother. She’s interested in furthering her singing career, as well as acting, dancing and modelling.

With a file from The Canadian Press.