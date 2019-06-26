Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 26 2019 2:30pm 02:45 Old Boots Veterans Association Every week, a group of retired military veterans and former RCMP members get together to have an open and honest discussion about adjusting to civilian life. Kendra Slugoski has more. Edmonton veteran support group battles isolation and re-integration <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5434387/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5434387/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?