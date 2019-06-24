Global News at Noon Toronto June 24 2019 12:10pm 02:55 Nick Nurse to coach National Men’s basketball team Canada Basketball has officially announced that Raptors Head Coach and Iowa Native Nick Nurse will coach the Men’s National Basketball team. Kamil Karamali has more from the OVO Athletic Centre. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5425209/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5425209/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?