Global News at 6 Halifax June 20 2019

No guarantee Yarmouth ferry will sail to Bar Harbor this season

There is still no definitive startup date from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which requires specific renovations to the Maine terminal building. Jeremy Keefe reports.

Delay means ferry season between Nova Scotia and Maine now in question: minister