Global News at 6 Halifax June 19 2019 5:18pm 02:09 NSLC sees increase in annual sales, revenue Despite the added revenue, net profits were down $1.2 million. As Jesse Thomas reports, the NSLC attribute the net loss to rolling out the cannabis sales infrastructure. Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation says year-end sales up 5.8 per cent