Global News at Noon Toronto June 19 2019 12:25pm 01:47 Care home planned for Grassy Narrows mercury victims Design plans for a medical treatment centre, for the victims of mercury poisoning in Grassy Narrow, were unveiled in Toronto Wednesday morning. Kamil Karamali has the details.