Environment June 8 2019 11:37am 02:58 B.C. weather forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019 It’ll be a mostly overcast day in B.C., with unsettled conditions, clouds and showers projected for most of the province. Kasia Bodurka has more on what to expect. Environment Canada: High likelihood of a warmer, drier summer than normal in B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5369472/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5369472/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?