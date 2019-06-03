Basketball June 3 2019 10:32am 00:27 An inside look at how the NBA Finals gets delivered to more than 200 countries It’s a 40 foot trailer with less than a dozen workers but it has the daunting task of delivering the game to millions around the world. NBA Finals broadcast to more than 200 countries, thanks to one 40-foot truck <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5346318/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5346318/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?