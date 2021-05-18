Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Sports
May 18 2021 10:29am
04:13

Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia on his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame

The Raptors superfan talks about how he fell in love the Toronto Raptors and what it’s like becoming the first fan honoured among some of the biggest icons in the sport.

Advertisement

Video Home