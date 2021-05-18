Sports May 18 2021 10:29am 04:13 Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia on his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame The Raptors superfan talks about how he fell in love the Toronto Raptors and what it’s like becoming the first fan honoured among some of the biggest icons in the sport. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7872015/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7872015/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?