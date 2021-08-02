Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 2 2021 6:21pm 02:05 Dalano Banton becomes Toronto Raptors’ first Canadian draft pick Dalano Banton, a 21-year-old Rexdale native, has made Toronto Raptors history by becoming the first Canadian to be selected by the team as part of the NBA draft. Shallima Maharaj breaks it all down. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080244/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080244/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?