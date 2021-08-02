Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 2 2021 6:21pm
02:05

Dalano Banton becomes Toronto Raptors’ first Canadian draft pick

Dalano Banton, a 21-year-old Rexdale native, has made Toronto Raptors history by becoming the first Canadian to be selected by the team as part of the NBA draft. Shallima Maharaj breaks it all down.

