Global News Morning Toronto
October 20 2021 9:31am
04:40

Raptors’ superfan Nav Bhatia amps up excitement for the home game opener

Superfan Nav Bhatia talks returning courtside to cheer on the Toronto Raptors as they return home for their opening game after nearly two years.

