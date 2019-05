Broken glass and rocks surround the vandalized vehicles on the Fedoriuk family property southeast of Kelowna near Myra Canyon.

The damage is well over $10,000.

Judging from the large, circular burnt area near a broken picnic table on the property, the damage may have been caused by people attending an impromptu bush party.

As Doris Maria Bregolisse reports, the senseless damage has devastated the owners.