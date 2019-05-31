Okanagan property owner baffled by senseless damage

Broken glass and large rocks surround the vandalized vehicles on the Fedoriuk family property southeast of Kelowna near Myra Canyon.

The damage to a Pontiac mini-van, a travel trailer and tent trailer is estimated to be well over $10,000.

“It was hard not to feel anger,” Heaven Fedoriuk said. “Who did this and why?”

The Fedoriuk family was alerted to the damage on Sunday by a man who operates a nearby business.

“We got up here and we saw everything that had happened,” Fedoriuk said. “It was really hard to keep it together.”

While the vehicles can be repaired, the family doesn’t have the funds to make that happen at the moment, she said.

READ MORE: How fake news culture and technology played out in a suspicious Lake Country incident

The vehicles were not insured and were being stored on the remote, forest property.

Fedoriuk, an 18-year-old student, said she was saving up to insure the mini-van and take it over from her mother.

READ MORE: Playgrounds need more sand and less rubber, argues UBC researcher

“It’s a sad story. I will live, but it is heartbreaking.”

Judging from the large, circular burnt area near a newly-broken picnic table on the property, the damage may have been caused by people attending an impromptu bush party.

Fedoriuk said she cleared away dozens of alcohol containers that were strewn across a large area.

Every window of the mini-van was shattered and the dash ripped apart and damaged.

The body of the vehicle was spray painted with orange letters “CK” and “K4”.

The gas was siphoned out of the tank with a rubber hose.

READ MORE: Penticton vape shop owner issues emotional appeal after alleged smash-and-grab

“I’ve contacted police to let them know that the licence plate was stolen as well,” she said.

Windows on the recreational trailer were broken and the vandals broke in the door and defaced the interior.

“Anything they could find that was breakable, they broke,” Fedoriuk said.

While they are doubtful the vandals will be caught, the family is appealing to anyone thinking of having a bush party.

READ MORE: Kelowna orchardist stunned by irrigation vandalism

“Have your fun but please think of others. Respect the area you’re in, especially on private property.”

While a complaint has been filed with the RCMP, Fedoriuk said an officer has not returned their call.