Global News at 6 Halifax May 30 2019 5:15pm 01:36 Close arguments begin in retrial of Bassam Al-Rawi The sexual assault of a former taxi driver is wrapping up as closing arguments are underway at Bassam Al-Rawi's retrial. As Alexa MacLean reports, the defence presented its side on Thursday.