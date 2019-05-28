Global News at 5 Okanagan May 28 2019 9:19pm 00:31 Collision in front of Kelowna fire hall Emergency crews didn’t even have to get into their vehicles to attend a crash on Water St. in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. One person was attended to by paramedics. Collision in front of Kelowna fire hall <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5328129/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5328129/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?