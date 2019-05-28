Collision in front of Kelowna fire hall
A A
Emergency crews didn’t even have to get into their vehicles to attend a crash on Water St. near Lawrence Ave. in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.
The two-car collision happened in front of the Kelowna Fire Hall just before 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters opened their bay doors to walk out and attend the crash scene.
One woman was checked over by paramedics after the vehicle she was a passenger in was rear-ended by another car.
Her injuries did not appear to be serious.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.