May 28, 2019 9:19 pm
Updated: May 28, 2019 9:36 pm

Collision in front of Kelowna fire hall

Emergency crews didn’t even have to get into their vehicles to attend a crash on Water St. near Lawrence Ave. in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-car collision happened in front of the Kelowna Fire Hall just before 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters opened their bay doors to walk out and attend the crash scene.

One woman was checked over by paramedics after the vehicle she was a passenger in was rear-ended by another car.

Her injuries did not appear to be serious.

