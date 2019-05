Speaking to reporters in Ottawa Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ratification process for the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA)would move at the same pace as the U.S. ratification process. Trudeau also commented on the cause of Andre Gauthier, a Quebec man detained in Oman and facing extradition to the UAE. Finally, Trudeau declined to comment on the Toronto Raptors NBA championship push as he entered the House.