Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 24 2019 8:14pm 01:59 Police drummer appears in Edmonton A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer – and the drummer of hits like Roxanne and Message in a Bottle – is showing off his other talents in Edmonton. Margeaux Maron has more on Stewart Copeland. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stewart Copeland in Edmonton for unique symphony performance <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5314363/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5314363/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?