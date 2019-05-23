Fire May 23 2019 7:13am 01:45 3-alarm fire breaks out at historic Peacock Hotel in the Junction Kamil Karamali with a look at the back part of the historic Peacock Hotel, now abandoned, that was the site of an early Thursday morning fire. 3-alarm fire breaks out at former Peacock Hotel in the Junction <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5305967/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5305967/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?