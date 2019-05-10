Global News at 6 Halifax May 10 2019 4:42pm 01:59 Halifax plays host to Canadian Forces Aboriginal Entry program Indigenous Canadians from across the country were thrusted into simulated emergencies as part of a unique training program that puts them on the frontlines of life in the navy. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5264899/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5264899/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?