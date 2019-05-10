Global News at 6 Halifax May 10 2019 4:40pm 01:59 NSTU calls on education department to answer programming concerns As the school year winds down, many questions are swirling about potential cuts to Nova Scotia’s education budget and how it will affect student programming. Jesse Thomas reports. Rumours swirl as NSTU calls on education department to answer programming concerns <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5264882/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5264882/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?