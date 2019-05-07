Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 7 2019 6:18pm 03:38 Toronto woman’s dying wish is to raise awareness about medical assistance in dying The 59-year-old meets the criteria for physician assisted dying but was unaware it was legal until last month. Catherine McDonald has her story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5251834/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5251834/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?