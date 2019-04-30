Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 30 2019 6:10pm 02:41 Alleged victim of Beaches sexual assault, break-in speaks out The 30-year-old says she is still in shock over what happened early Sunday. Catherine McDonald has more on the terrifying ordeal. Alleged victim of sexual assault in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood speaks out Man charged in alleged sexual assault at Beaches home, Toronto police say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5223712/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5223712/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?