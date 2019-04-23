Canada April 23 2019 10:07am 00:55 High water levels create dangerous conditions around Ontario locks and dams Many waterways around the Parry Sound region remain swollen as recent rain and spring melt have causes water levels to rise, including in Magnetawan, Ont. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5193593/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5193593/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?