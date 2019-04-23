Beauty Expert Christine Cho April 23 2019 6:51am 05:51 Spring beauty refresh with beauty expert Christine Cho With the change of season it’s time to freshen up your beauty routine. Christine Cho has some tips and tricks to apply to your routine for spring. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5193026/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5193026/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?