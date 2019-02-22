Global News at 11 Edmonton
February 22 2019 1:00am
02:01

Dwayne Demkiw’s family expresses relief over first-degree murder verdict

The parents of Dwayne Demkiw says it was a relief when Jason Steadman was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of their son Dwayne Demkiw. Sarah Kraus reports.

