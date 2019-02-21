Jury finds man guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of Edmonton limo driver

A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of an Edmonton limo driver.

After a nearly six-week trial, the jury came back within hours to deliver the verdict in Jason Steadman’s trial on Thursday afternoon.

Steadman was charged with first-degree murder in the May 2015 killing of 42-year-old Dwayne Demkiw.

Demkiw was last seen alive shortly after 4 a.m. on May 31, 2015, when he finished a shift as a limo driver. Investigators found his burning car several hours later in a Calgary parkade. Demkiw’s damaged cellphone was found on Anthony Henday Drive, but police could not find Demkiw himself.

Nearly a year later, his remains were discovered scattered in a field near Innisfail.

Steadman’s trial began on Jan. 14.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. However, the conviction comes with an automatic life sentence and no possibility of parole for 25 years.

