Jury finds man guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of Edmonton limo driver
A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of an Edmonton limo driver.
After a nearly six-week trial, the jury came back within hours to deliver the verdict in Jason Steadman’s trial on Thursday afternoon.
Steadman was charged with first-degree murder in the May 2015 killing of 42-year-old Dwayne Demkiw.
Demkiw was last seen alive shortly after 4 a.m. on May 31, 2015, when he finished a shift as a limo driver. Investigators found his burning car several hours later in a Calgary parkade. Demkiw’s damaged cellphone was found on Anthony Henday Drive, but police could not find Demkiw himself.
Nearly a year later, his remains were discovered scattered in a field near Innisfail.
Steadman’s trial began on Jan. 14.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. However, the conviction comes with an automatic life sentence and no possibility of parole for 25 years.
